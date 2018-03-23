Live now
Market Live: Sensex sinks 450 points, Nifty breaks 10,000 on US-China trade war fears
BSE Sensex falls over 400 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,000. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Mar 23 2018. 10 32 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.30 am ISTMarket update
- 10.27 am ISTBharat Dynamics shares fall 16% on stock market debut
- 10.25 am ISTTata Steel shares fall over 3% after successful Bhushan Steel bid
- 9.37 am ISTMarket update
- 9.35 am ISTUnion Bank of India shares fall on fraud case
- 9.33 am ISTBanking stocks trade lower
- 9.30 am ISTBeijing hits back at Trump, plans $3 bn reciprocal tariffs on US imports
- 9.28 am ISTRupee weakens against US dollar on global equity sell-off
- 9.27 pm ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices fell for a second session on Friday following losses in global equities after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Chinese goods stoking fears of a trade war. BSE Sensex tanked over 300 points and NSE’s Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,000 level. The rupee weakened against the US dollar. In response to Trump’s tariffs, China said it doesn’t fear a trade war with the US and announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on $3 billion of imports from the US. Here are the latest updates from the markets.
- 10.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 407.74 points, or 1.24%, to 32,598.53, while the Nifty 50 declined 129.80 points, or 1.28%, to 9,984.95. All the sectoral indices on BSE traded lower with realty, metal, basic materials and bankex falling over 2%. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down 1.70% and 1.86%, respectively.
- 10.27 am IST Bharat Dynamics shares fall 16% on stock market debutBharat Dynamics shares open 15.9% lower at Rs360 against the issue price of Rs428 on BSE on market debut after its IPO witnessed an overall subscription of 1.3 times.
- 10.25 am IST Tata Steel shares fall over 3% after successful Bhushan Steel bidTata Steel Ltd shares fell 3.3% to Rs 561 after the company said it had been selected as the successful resolution applicant for buying debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd.
- 9.30 am IST Beijing hits back at Trump, plans $3 bn reciprocal tariffs on US importsBeside legal action at the WTO in response to US tariffs on China metal exports, Beijing plans $3 billion reciprocal tariffs on imports of US pork, recycled aluminium, steel pipes, fruit and wine.
- 9.28 am IST Rupee weakens against US dollar on global equity sell-offThe Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar as global equity markets slumped after US President Donald Trump decided to slap tariffs on China. The rupee opened at 65.18 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.20 a dollar, down 0.15% from its Thursday’s close of 65.11.Bond yield fell for the third session as traders await the April-September bond auction calendar by the first week of April. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.526% compared to its previous close of 7.558%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Fri, Mar 23 2018. 09 30 AM IST
