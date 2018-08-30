Rupee hits fresh record low of 70.82 against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 9.76% against the US dollar.

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday weakened to new all-time lows against the US dollar, tracking the losses from Asian currency market. At 10:22 am, the rupee was trading at 70.68 a dollar, down from its previous close of 70.59. The currency opened at 70.69 a dollar and touched a fresh all-time low of 70.82 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.929%, from its Wednesday’s close of 7.918%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Bank of America in a note on Wednesday said India’s sovereign bonds may be under pressure as oil hold gains near the highest level in a month.

The Sensex was moderately lower in early trade today. Since January, it has gained nearly 15%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the note, which was released yesterday, says that it is confident that the government will use its surplus balances with the RBI to fund fiscal slippage.

Surplus cash balance rose to Rs 1.7 trillion as of March, 2018 from Rs 1.3 trillion last year. Economic Affairs Secretary in a news briefing said “India’s cash ban measure achieved its objective substantially”, Subhash Chandra Garg said. RBI’s annual report showed 99.3% or Rs 15.3 trillion of the bank notes were returned.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 9.76%, the worst performer among Asian currencies. Foreign investors have sold $256.45 million and $7.96 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. China renminbi lost 0.187%, China Offshore 0.106%, Thai Baht 0.092%, Indonesian Rupiah 0.068%, Singapore Dollar 0.051% and Malaysian Ringgit 0.073% and Hong Kong Dollar 0.001%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.572, down 0.03% from its previous close of 94.60.

