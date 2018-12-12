 US markets open sharply higher on trade optimism - Livemint
US markets open sharply higher on trade optimism

US stocks jumped at open today as the Wall Street Journal report about China’s plans to increase access for foreign firms added to earlier optimism on trade from Trump’s upbeat comments

Last Published: Wed, Dec 12 2018. 08 22 PM IST
Medha Singh, Reuters
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.85 points at the open to 24,509.09. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: US stocks jumped at open on Wednesday as the Wall Street Journal report about China’s plans to increase access for foreign firms added to earlier optimism on trade from Trump’s upbeat comments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.85 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 24,509.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 21.45 points, or 0.81%, at 2,658.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 95.17 points, or 1.35%, to 7,127.00 at the opening bell.

First Published: Wed, Dec 12 2018. 08 22 PM IST
Topics: US markets US markets today US stocks Dow Jones S&P 500

