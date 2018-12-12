US markets open sharply higher on trade optimism
US stocks jumped at open today as the Wall Street Journal report about China’s plans to increase access for foreign firms added to earlier optimism on trade from Trump’s upbeat comments
Last Published: Wed, Dec 12 2018. 08 22 PM IST
Bengaluru: US stocks jumped at open on Wednesday as the Wall Street Journal report about China’s plans to increase access for foreign firms added to earlier optimism on trade from Trump’s upbeat comments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.85 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 24,509.09.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 21.45 points, or 0.81%, at 2,658.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 95.17 points, or 1.35%, to 7,127.00 at the opening bell.
First Published: Wed, Dec 12 2018. 08 22 PM IST
More From Money »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors
- HCL Tech’s acquisition of IBM products raises more questions than answers
- Investors ignore NMDC’s price cuts, and worry about its Donimalai iron ore mine instead
- Steel stocks get winter chill as China demand issues resurface
- Why Uday Kotak’s defiance is scaring his bank’s investors