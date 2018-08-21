L&T is better off rewarding investors given the poor investment avenues https://t.co/HCVM9vMcR8— Livemint (@livemint) August 21, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase gains after hitting record highs
After hitting their record highs, BSE Sensex trades marginally lower, while the Nifty 50 slips below 11,550. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 09 55 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.55 am ISTIdea Cellular shares gain 3% as subscribers increased in June
- 9.38 am ISTGMR Airports in talks to raise $500 million before IPO
- 9.35 am ISTL&T is better off rewarding investors given the poor investment avenues
- 9.30 am ISTSpiceJet shares gain 3% as long-haul international flights plan put on hold
- 9.23 am ISTJet Airways shares fall 2%
- 9.17 am ISTRupee gains against US dollar
- 8.40 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced to their fresh record highs, but trimmed gains to trade marginally higher on Tuesday following mixed cues from global markets amid rising trade tensions. Asian equities traded mixed following muted gains in US stocks, while the dollar extended a decline against major peers on comments from US President Donald Trump China and Europe manipulate their currencies as well as separate remarks lamenting the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes. The Indian rupee strengthened for the second session, tracking gains in Asian peers as the dollar declined after US President Donald Trump’ comments on currencies and Fed rate hikes. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.38 am IST GMR Airports in talks to raise $500 million before IPOGMR Airports Ltd is in talks to raise around $500 million from special situations fund AION Capital Management Ltd to buy out some of the investors in the country’s largest private airport operator, reported Mint, citing two people directly aware of the discussions. The proposed investment by AION, a joint venture between ICICI Bank Ltd and Apollo Global Management, will be a structured transaction with a mix of debt and equity, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
- 9.35 am IST L&T is better off rewarding investors given the poor investment avenuesWhile L&T has a rock-solid order book, its recent moves have resulted in an asset-light strategy where investment needs are relatively low
- 9.30 am IST SpiceJet shares gain 3% as long-haul international flights plan put on holdSpiceJet Ltd shares rose 3% to Rs 87.05 after Mint reported that the company has temporarily halted plans to start long-haul budget international flights as a falling rupee and high fuel prices have swelled operating costs. India’s second-largest low-cost airline will wait for costs to moderate before it starts the service, which will aim to offer fares at much cheaper rates than those of foreign carriers, SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said in an interview.
- 9.17 am IST Rupee gains against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened for the second session on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers as the dollar declined after US President Donald Trump accused China and Europe of manipulating currencies and criticized the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 69.62 a dollar, up 0.30%, from its Monday’s close of 69.83. The home currency opened at 69.67 a dollar and touched a high of 69.61.
- 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out before trading today■ Asian markets are little changed in the morning trade as global trade tensions continue to weigh on the investor sentiment. Overnight, US stocks closed with gains. S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 2,857.■ The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is probing allegations of fund siphoning at Jet Airways Ltd, reports Business Standard. Meanwhile, private equity firm TPG Capital is considering investing in Jet Airways but is not close to finalizing a deal, reports Reuters.■ Even though Reliance Jio, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, has continued its subscriber-adding spree with maximum additions in June, Idea Cellular too has rebounded after losing customers in May, reports Business Standard.■ US-based Simonelli Innovation LLC has sued Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) in a Texas court, alleging TCS wrongfully used its intellectual property and trade secrets to build its own consulting practice, reports Mint.■ The Reserve Bank of India has asked IL&FS Financial Services to reduce debt exposure in all IL&FS group entities by March 2019, in conformity with the regulations, reports Business Standard.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)With inputs from Reuters, agencies
First Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 08 40 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Subsidy sharing concerns loom for state-run upstream oil firms
- L&T is better off rewarding investors given the poor investment avenues
- Coal India’s share sale plans eclipse bright outlook for FY19
- What rupee fall means for corporate fundraising in 2018-19
- NBCC’s order book enviable, but investors seem unimpressed