Indices at record highs but India’s market cap down over 8% in 2018

Mumbai: India’s benchmark equity indices portray a picture of health, but in the wider market, there is gloom. Aggregate market capitalization in dollar terms now stands 8.44% below what it was in the beginning of the year, Bloomberg data showed, though the 30-share BSE Sensex has gained 1% in this period. On Thursday, the Sensex touched 37,000 points for the first time, before slipping to end at 36,984.64, up 126.41 points or 0.34%.

The NSE’s Nifty closed at 11,167.30, up 35.30 points or 0.32%. Meanwhile, India’s total market capitalization stands at $2.18 trillion, down from $2.39 trillion at the beginning of this year. Vinod Karki, vice-president, strategy, at ICICI Securities Ltd said the disparity is mainly because of currency fluctuations and the impact of a strong dollar.

The rupee has slipped nearly 7% against the dollar in this year. However, the trend is almost similar even in rupee terms. In rupee terms, aggregate market cap of all listed companies on Indian bourses has fallen 1.03% to ₹150.18 trillion from ₹151.74 trillion in start of 2018.

In rupee terms, market cap of Sensex gained 8.58% while BSE Midcap index lost 3.64% and BSE Smallcap fell 14.19%. The Sensex gained 8.6% but BSE Midcap lost 11.55% and BSE Smallcap slipped 15.21% in year-to-date period.

Besides stretched valuations, analysts said implementation of Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) by markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) restricted share price movements and imposed higher margins on purchases.

“Even in like-to-like basis in rupee terms, aggregate market cap has slipped even though benchmark indices have gained. This is due to non-participation of the broader markets in the rally, even the headline indices holding quite well,” said Karki. According to him, headline indices in India are hiding the actual pain of the broader markets, which is reflected in the aggregate market cap. “Large cap companies have a lion’s share of the total market cap and despite that, aggregate market cap has slipped because of the sharp fall in mid and small cap stocks. This resilience is very narrow and restricted to very few stocks,” he added. Others agree.

Ajay Bodke, CEO and chief portfolio manager (PMS) at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “Market cap is the sigma of not only the benchmark but of all the companies listed on the BSE. There is big gap in mid and smallcap stocks and the stocks on the benchmark indices. Due to underperformance of mid and smallcap stocks while largecap stocks fared well, the overall market cap shows a fall in this year so far.”

