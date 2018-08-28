What returns to expect on your investment
Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of investments. Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods
Last Published: Tue, Aug 28 2018. 11 13 AM IST
Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of investments. Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods.
First Published: Tue, Aug 28 2018. 11 13 AM IST
More From Money »
- Overall exposure to gold should not be more than 5-7% of portfolio
- Rupee strengthens against US dollar
- US levies no inheritance tax if its citizen inherits assets in India from Indian resident
- Future Retail’s share price surge reflects on India’s retail sector
- Nifty at a new high: Why investors should not get blinded by psychological levels
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Future Retail’s share price surge reflects on India’s retail sector
- Reliance Jio seen eroding Vodafone Idea, not Airtel
- With no relief by the court, banks are back to the provisioning grind
- Stellar Q1 results show worst is behind Cummins India
- Improving ICR of companies does not mean deleveraging is over