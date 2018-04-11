If you thought rising interest rates took a break, think again

No one can be blamed for thinking that interest rates could go down one last time before they began climbing. Graphic: Prajakta Patil/Mint

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield, a proxy to price all credit in the market, has risen a massive 30 basis points in the last three trading sessions.

Yes, there was a rally.

Yes, yields had dropped.

And yes, it is all a dream now.

Exactly a fortnight ago, the narrative was entirely different, one of yields falling rapidly and the party just getting started on bond street. The government had truncated its market borrowing plan, the regulator had allowed bond losses to be spread over four quarters and monetary policy said it does not see inflation rising but falling.

Ergo, the view was that interest rates won’t rise as fast as feared. No one can be blamed for thinking that interest rates could go down one last time before they began climbing.

But the bond euphoria has been snuffed out and several banks have increased their benchmark lending rates. HDFC, the mortgage king hiked its lending rate this week, making home loans expensive.

Corporate bond yields have shed the rally quicker than government bonds. The rally was so brief that borrowers from the bond market couldn’t take the benefit of it. Non-banking finance companies (NBFC) and even others are bracing for higher cost of borrowings.

Corporate bond yields in the five-year and ten-year tenor for top-rated borrowers had slipped by 30 bps last week and have climbed 15 bps since then.

Why was the government bond rally short-lived?

For once, public sector banks turned savvy and slid out with whatever losses they could cut during the brief rally. These lenders were net sellers during last week.

Essentially, the bedrock of demand for bonds hasn’t returned. All those hopefuls who bought bonds thinking that public sector banks will continue to grab more are now left holding them.

Since all private credit is priced off sovereign yields, the pressure on loan rates and corporate bonds is palpable.

Indebted and over leveraged companies hoping for a breather would be disappointed.