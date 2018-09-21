Sebi revises FPI KYC rules in relief for foreign investors

The Sebi FPI norms were finalised after taking into consideration suggestions from a panel headed by former RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan and comments from the public. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Providing relief to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) today came out with revised know your client (KYC) norms as well as eligibility conditions for such entities. Certain categories of FPIs would be required to maintain a list of beneficial owners and provide the same to the regulator.

“Category II and III FPIs registered prior to this circular (existing FPIs) should provide the list of BOs and applicable KYC documentation within six months,” Sebi said in a circular.

The categorisation of FPIs is based on their risk profile.

The Sebi FPI norms have been finalised after taking into consideration suggestions from a panel headed by former RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan and comments from the public.

ALSO READ | Sebi’s fight with FPIs is what’s really preposterous

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.