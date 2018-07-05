Rupee falls against US dollar, MSP hike dampens sentiment

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.1%, while foreign investors have sold $742.20 million and $6.14 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell further against the US dollar on Thursday morning, tracking losses across Asian peers as traders were cautious ahead of China and US tariff implementation and key data from US. The government’s announcement on Wednesday to increase in minimum support prices for crops also dampened sentiment. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.83 against US dollar, down 0.12% from its previous close of 68.74. It opened at 68.75 and touched a low of 68.84.

The US is scheduled to impose tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods on Friday. Traders are also awaiting Fed meeting minutes due to be released on Thursday, while nonfarm payrolls data will come on the following day.

The government on Wednesday announced sharp hike in minimum support price of corps ranging from 13% for paddy to 53% for ragi. The move comes ahead of crucial elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan this year, and general elections due by May 2019

“As feared, the same is expected to contribute to inflationary pressures in the economy and the MPC response at the next policy review will be crucial”, said Edelweiss Securities in a note.

Earlier the Reserve Bank of India’s June meeting minutes signalled that the central bank will rely on data for future rate hike decisions.

“For the Reserve Bank of India, MSP increases pose an additional risk to their inflation view, besides fiscal slippage worries and higher oil prices”, said Radhika Rao economist at DBS Bank Ltd.

“Odds of a follow-up rate hike in August remain high. May core inflation accelerated to 6.2% YoY vs April’s 5.9%, just as a weaker start to the southwest monsoon and MSP announcements threaten to harden inflationary expectations. These along with global risk factors (weak rupee, a more confident US Fed and US-China trade spat) are likely to keep the RBI cautious in August. With regional central banks (BI hiked rates by 100bps in May-June) stepping up the ante, pressure on the RBI to deliver a follow-up hike”, Rao added.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.841% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.852%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.1%, while foreign investors have sold $742.20 million and $6.14 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.09% or 32.63 points to 35,678.03. Since January, it has gained 4.2%.