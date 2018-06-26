Those with health insurance feel the need to be healthy
A study conducted to find out people’s understanding of wellness found India scoring a moderate 58.3 out of a total of 100.
The study, conducted by ICICI Lombard General Insurance, also found that those who already have health insurance are more conscious of the need to be healthy, and that the general economy plays a role in individual’s wellness.
Results are based on responses by 2,350 people from 11 cities.
First Published: Tue, Jun 26 2018. 12 52 PM IST