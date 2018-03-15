Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; Wipro, Ultratech, Yes Bank in news

Asian markets see negative opening on Thursday. Photo: Mint

US stocks end lower, Asian markets see negative opening

The Dow Jones industrial average fell Wednesday as Boeing shares pulled back on worries the US could engage China in a trade war.

Asian markets edged slightly lower on Thursday, with regional stock indices recording slight losses after the Wall Street declined amid concerns over heightened trade tensions.

World Bank forecasts India GDP growth rate at 7.3% in 2018-19

The World Bank said while India’s GDP growth rate will return to 7.5% in two years’ time, to sustain an 8% GDP growth rate, India requires a decisive structural reform momentum that succeeds in stimulating investment and export growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

BJP suffers electoral jolt in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) suffered a rude electoral shock in the three Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar.

Wipro to sell hosted data centre business to Ensono Holdings for $405 million

IT firm Wipro Ltd said that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its hosted data centre services business to US-based hybrid IT services provider Ensono Holdings for $405 million, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

UltraTech Cement hikes bid for Binani Cement to $1 billion

UltraTech Cement Ltd has increased its bid for Binani Cement Ltd in an email to the resolution professional overseeing the company’s bankruptcy proceedings as it tries to beat a consortium backed by Bain Capital. The company has raised its offer to about Rs6,600 crore ($1 billion) from about Rs6,200 crore earlier.

WPI inflation eases to 2.48% in February

India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased in February for the third straight month after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in food and fuel prices, government data showed.

Yes Bank acquires 17.31% stake in Fortis Healthcare

Yes Bank Ltd has acquired 17.31% stake in Fortis Healthcare Ltd following invocation of nearly 9 crore pledged shares last month.

TVS Motor rolls out new Apache 160 4V at Rs81,490, ex-showroom Delhi

Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Co. Ltd unveiled an all-new version of its popular motorcycle Apache 160 4V priced at Rs81,490 (ex-showroom New Delhi) as part of its product portfolio expansion.

Piramal Housing Finance eyes Rs1,000 crore loans by March

Piramal Housing Finance Ltd, which entered the property loans business in September, is targeting Rs1,000 crore loans by the end of this month, managing director Khushru Jijina said.