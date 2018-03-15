Bharat Dynamics IPO subscribed 1.3 times on last day

Shares in the Bharat Dynamics IPO were issued in a price band of Rs413-428. Photo: iStockphoto

Mumbai: The Rs960-crore initial public offering (IPO) of public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Dynamics Ltd witnessed an overall subscription of 1.3 times on Thursday, the last day of the share sale, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 6pm, the portion of shares reserved for institutional investors in the Bharat Dynamics IPO saw a subscription of 1.5 times, while those kept aside for retail investors and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) were subscribed 1.4 times and 0.5 times, respectively.

Shares in the Bharat Dynamics IPO were issued in a price band of Rs413-428.

The Bharat Dynamics IPO was a pure offer for sale where the government is selling a total of 22.45 million shares, representing a stake dilution of about 12%.

Also on Thursday, the Rs4,470 crore IPO of Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank Ltd, saw an overall subscription of 42%, on the first day of its initial share sale.

As of 5pm, the portion of shares reserved for institutional investors in the Bandhan Bank IPO was oversubscribed. On the institutional front, the IPO saw a subscription of 1.26 times, while the portions kept aside for retail investors and HNIs were subscribed 0.12 times and 0.01 times, respectively.

Bandhan Bank has set a price band of Rs370-375 per share for its IPO. At the upper end of the price band, the share sale values the lender at Rs44,730 crore. The issue closes on 19 March.