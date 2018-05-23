Rupee trades lower against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.827% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.812%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened against the US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 68.28 against the US dollar, down 0.33% from its previous close of 68.04. The currency opened at 68.14 a dollar and touched a low of 68.29 a dollar.

Traders are awaiting release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s early-May policy meeting later Wednesday.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.827% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.812%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.3%, while foreign investors have bought $494.40 million and sold $3.97 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.11% or 27.76 points to 34679. Since January, it has gained 1.8%.

Asian currencies were trading lower as doubts resurfaced over whether proposed talks between US and North Korea would materialize.

US President Donald Trump expressed pessimism about whether the summit with North Korea’s leader would take place, even as US officials continue to press ahead with plans for a historic meeting to be held on 12 June.

Indonesian rupiah was down 0.38%, South Korean won 0.27%, Thai baht 0.24%, Philippines peso 0.23%, Singapore dollar 0.18%, Malaysian ringgit 0.18%, China offshore 0.17%, China renminbi 0.12%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.46%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.722, up 0.12% from its previous close of 93.609.

Bloomberg contributed this story