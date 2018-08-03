Rupee opens flat against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $413.60 million and $6 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equity markets. At 9.44am, the rupee was trading at 68.72 a dollar, down 0.01% from its previous close of 68.71. The currency opened at 68.68 a dollar.

Traders are cautious ahead of US payroll data. US non-farm payrolls probably increased 193,000 in July compared with a gain of 213,000 in June, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.75%, from its Thursday’s close of 7.72%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.7% or 260.07 points to 37,425.23. Since January, it has gained 10%.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $413.60 million and $6 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. China renminbi was down 0.37%, Indonesian rupiah 0.16%, South Korean won 0.15%, Thai baht 0.15%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, China offshore 0.09%, Taiwan dollar, Philippines peso and Japanese yen were down 0.05% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.135, down 0.05% from its previous close of 95.17.