Term of the day: Systematic withdrawal plan
As the name suggests, a systematic withdrawal plan or SWP allows you to redeem portions of your investments regularly. This regular withdrawal gets credited directly to your bank account.
To set these plans in motion, you have to first make a lump sum investment into a mutual fund of your choice.
Once the investment is made, you can structure the SWP at an interval that is suitable for you—monthly, quarterly, half yearly or annually. The amount for withdrawal and the periodic date can be pre-determined. A one-time instruction with all these details is to be given to the mutual fund house you have chosen.
You must keep in mind that every withdrawal is liable to capital gains tax as the case may be. Additionally, keep in mind that unless you have made gains in the investment, you will be withdrawing capital.
Ensure that the fund you are using for an SWP doesn’t have an exit load or that the SWP begins only after the exit load period is over.
Ideally, calculate an optimal amount for SWP based on your initial investment, after considering potential gains and tax impact, with the help of an advisor.
More From Money »
- Fortis Healthcare: Four bidders and a fiasco
- Karnataka election results, macro data, crude prices key for markets this week
- Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher ahead of inflation data, OMC stocks rise
- Rupee edges higher against US dollar ahead of Karnataka election results
- When income is uneven, go for a steady plan
Latest News »
Petrol, diesel prices hiked after Karnataka elections
Term of the day: Systematic withdrawal plan
MP Board result 2018: Class 10, Class 12 marks shortly at mpbse.nic.in, check score here
Fortis Healthcare: Four bidders and a fiasco
Karnataka election results, macro data, crude prices key for markets this week
Mark to Market »
Fortis Healthcare: Four bidders and a fiasco
Why is the stock market shrugging off macroeconomic concerns?
Eicher Motors’ investors tone down expectations as Enfield growth slows
Blue Dart’s premium valuations under pressure as recovery remains tepid
Indian Bank: one step forward, two steps back on asset quality