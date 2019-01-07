US markets: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 opens flat after strongest surge in 2019
Nasdaq, Dow Jones and S&P 500 opened flat as investors turned wary of the latest round of US-China trade talks and a prolonged government shutdown
Bengaluru: The S&P 500 opened little changed on Monday after its biggest one-day surge in the new year, as investors turned wary of the latest round of US-China trade talks and a prolonged government shutdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.01 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 23,461.17. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.67 points, or 0.14%, at 2,535.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.68 points, or 0.28%, to 6,757.54 at the opening bell.
