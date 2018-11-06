Diwali Muhurat trading: NSE, BSE to hold special 1-hour session tomorrow

BSE and NSE will remain closed on Thursday (November 8) on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

A special Muhurat trading session will be held by the NSE and BSE on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan on Wednesday. Muhurat trading, conducted on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, would be held between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm on Wednesday, the stock exchanges said. The pre-opening session would start from 5:15 pm, 15 minutes prior to the 1-hour normal market session, the stock exchanges said. All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations, the NSE said in a statement.

As Diwali also marks the beginning of the Samvat 2075, the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali, it is believed that muhurat trading on this day brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

According to commodity exchange MCX, trading will be held from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm on Wednesday.

On the last day of the Samvat 2074, the Sensex today rose 41 points to 34,991 points. TCS, Yes Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors shares were up between 1% and 2%. During Samvat 2074, the Sensex rose 7%, with infotech stocks posting strong outperformance.

The NSE and BSE had held an extended trading session for gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) and sovereign gold bonds on November 5, till 7 pm, on the occasion of Dhanteras. It is considered auspicious in India to buy valuables like gold on occasions like Dhanteras, Diwali and Akshay Tritiya.