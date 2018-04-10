Axis Bank shares jump 4% after CEO Shikha Sharma cuts short tenure

At 9.55am, Axis Bank shares were trading at Rs536.80 on BSE, up 3.65% from its previous closing. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Shares of Axis Bank Ltd, India’s third largest private lender, on Tuesday gained over 3% after its managing director and chief executive officer Shikha Sharma decided to leave at the end of the year.

At 9.55am, Axis Bank shares were trading at Rs536.80 on BSE, up 3.65% from its previous closing. In intraday trade, the stock touched a high of Rs540, up 4.26%. So far this year, the bank’s shares have declined 6.2%.

Sharma will leave on 31 December after its board granted her request to cut short her latest term of three years that begins on 1 June, the bank said in a BSE filing. Her fourth term as MD and CEO, which was granted last year, was originally set to end in June 2021.

“We believe change in top management is positive in the long run as the new CEO would join at a time when most of the clean-up is done and can focus on reviving earnings growth,” said IDFC Securities in a note to its investors.

“But it would lead to short term pressure on asset quality and growth as the team under the existing leadership will likely frontload slippages over 4q18-3q19. There is also a possibility of the stress loan pool rising over the reported levels. Also it will be important to know the profile of the new CEO who will join after Mrs Sharma’s new term ends,” the report added.

Sharma’s request to end her tenure early comes at a time when her bank has posted a sharp rise in bad loans.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio, which was 0.94-1.68% between June 2009 and March 2016, jumped to cross 2% for the first time since Sharma took over. It rose further to reach 5.28% by the end of 2017. During her tenure, Axis Bank’s gross bad loans have ballooned from Rs915 crore to Rs25,000 crore.

“The subdued sentiment in the private sector banking arena following the unethical practices reported in the media has casted anxiety in the minds of the stakeholders. Unlike public sector banks like SBI with frequent change of the person at the helm of affairs, who is seen starting his innings with a new slate cleaning all the non performing assets in the books left by his predecessor, the same however has not been a practice at private sector banks due to long tenures of the top most officials holding the key post,” an analyst said on condition of anonymity.

On 1 April, The Economic Times reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked Axis Bank to review the reappointment. In a stock exchange notice, the bank had said its board followed a standard process for senior appointments, and forwarded its recommendations to the regulator and that the process was in progress.

“Looking beyond the recent noise around scams/allegations, we will watch for confirmation bias of peak out of stressed assets recognition to further reemphasize our view on improving profitability H2FY19 and beyond. We believe the Street has essentially written-off the quarter as a bad one and hence downside ought to be limited,” said Jefferies India in a recent note.