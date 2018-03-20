Vedanta plans to raise Rs4,500 crore via NCDs

Vedanta will hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the directors on 23 March. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it is planning to raise Rs4,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

“We would like to inform you that the company proposes to offer Rated, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs4,500 crore, in one or more tranches,” Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.

In this regard, the company will hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the directors on 23 March 2018.

“The...issuance is pursuant to the approval of the shareholders passed vide special resolution at the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the company held on 14 July 2017 and the Board of Directors’ resolution passed at their meeting held on 31 January 2018,” it added.

Vedanta Limited, a Vedanta Group company is a global diversified natural resources company, with operations across zinc-lead-silver, oil and gas, iron ore, copper, aluminium and commercial power.