Vedanta plans to raise Rs4,500 crore via NCDs
New Delhi: Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it is planning to raise Rs4,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
“We would like to inform you that the company proposes to offer Rated, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs4,500 crore, in one or more tranches,” Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.
In this regard, the company will hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the directors on 23 March 2018.
“The...issuance is pursuant to the approval of the shareholders passed vide special resolution at the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the company held on 14 July 2017 and the Board of Directors’ resolution passed at their meeting held on 31 January 2018,” it added.
Vedanta Limited, a Vedanta Group company is a global diversified natural resources company, with operations across zinc-lead-silver, oil and gas, iron ore, copper, aluminium and commercial power.
Latest News »
- Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
- Narendra Modi calls for swift APMC reforms to benefit farmers
- Facebook data breach: Govt planning long-term strategy to secure data on Indians
- Asia’s dollar problem just got worse
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors