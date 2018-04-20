 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, TCS shares gain 3% after Q4 earnings - Livemint
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, TCS shares gain 3% after Q4 earnings

BSE Sensex trades lower by over 50 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 10,550. Here are the latest updates from the markets
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower on Friday following losses in global equities and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) hawkish comments in the monetary policy committee minutes. Asian markets slipped in the morning trade, weighed down by the technology stocks. Overnight US stocks closed lower. Viral Acharya, RBI deputy governor, said in the minutes that he is likely to shift decisively to vote for a beginning of “withdrawal of accommodation” at the next MPC meeting in June. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.05 am IST TCS shares rise 3% after Q4 earningsTata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gained 3% to Rs3273 after the company posted a stellar Q4 results that beat analyst estimates both on revenue and profitability. The company also announced 1:1 bonus shares and recommended a final dividend of Rs 29 a share.
  • 10.03 am IST IT stocks trade higherOther IT stocks were also trading higher. Infosys Ltd rose 1.2%, Wipro Ltd 1.1%, HCL Technologies Ltd 2%, Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 1.2%.
  • 10 am IST Eveready Industries stocks falls 9% after CCI orders to pay Rs171.55 croreEveready Industries Ltd shares fell 9% to Rs334.45 after the CCI ordered the company to pay Rs171.55 crore in fine for cartelisation.
  • 9.57 am IST RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the cornerWe now see there was nothing dovish about RBI’s monetary policy announcement earlier this month.
  • 9.55 am IST Rupee, bond prices plunge on unexpectedly hawkish RBI minutesThe Indian rupee weakened past the 66 level against the dollar to hit a fresh one-year low while yield on 10-year government security climbed 15 basis points on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) hawkish comments in the monetary policy committee minutes. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.07 against US dollar, down 0.42% from its Thursday’s close of 65.66. The rupee opened and touched a low of 66.08 a dollar -- a level last seen on 14 March 2017. Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.79%—a level last seen on 26 February 2016, up 15 basis points, from its previous close of 7.631%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.50 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 61.91 points, or 0.18%, to 34,365.38, while the Nifty 50 fell 23 points, or 0.22%, to 10,541.30.
