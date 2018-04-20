MPC minutes show there was nothing dovish about the policy announcement earlier this month https://t.co/SUtg1m8VyP by @aparnaviyer02— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) April 20, 2018
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, TCS shares gain 3% after Q4 earnings
BSE Sensex trades lower by over 50 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 10,550. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Apr 20 2018. 10 10 AM IST
- 10.05 am ISTTCS shares rise 3% after Q4 earnings
- 10.03 am ISTIT stocks trade higher
- 10 am ISTEveready Industries stocks falls 9% after CCI orders to pay Rs171.55 crore
- 9.57 am ISTRBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
- 9.55 am ISTRupee, bond prices plunge on unexpectedly hawkish RBI minutes
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower on Friday following losses in global equities and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) hawkish comments in the monetary policy committee minutes. Asian markets slipped in the morning trade, weighed down by the technology stocks. Overnight US stocks closed lower. Viral Acharya, RBI deputy governor, said in the minutes that he is likely to shift decisively to vote for a beginning of “withdrawal of accommodation” at the next MPC meeting in June. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.05 am IST TCS shares rise 3% after Q4 earningsTata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gained 3% to Rs3273 after the company posted a stellar Q4 results that beat analyst estimates both on revenue and profitability. The company also announced 1:1 bonus shares and recommended a final dividend of Rs 29 a share.
- 9.57 am IST RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the cornerWe now see there was nothing dovish about RBI’s monetary policy announcement earlier this month.
- 9.55 am IST Rupee, bond prices plunge on unexpectedly hawkish RBI minutesThe Indian rupee weakened past the 66 level against the dollar to hit a fresh one-year low while yield on 10-year government security climbed 15 basis points on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) hawkish comments in the monetary policy committee minutes. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.07 against US dollar, down 0.42% from its Thursday’s close of 65.66. The rupee opened and touched a low of 66.08 a dollar -- a level last seen on 14 March 2017. Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.79%—a level last seen on 26 February 2016, up 15 basis points, from its previous close of 7.631%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Fri, Apr 20 2018. 09 58 AM IST
