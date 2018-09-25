Markets end five-session losing streak

Photo: PTI.

Mumbai: Benchmark equity index Sensex snapped a five-session losing streak on Tuesday, staging a smart recovery in late trade and closing nearly 350 points higher.

Traders were relieved after Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) chairman V.K. Sharma told reporters that India’s largest domestic institutional investor (DII) will not allow the beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) to collapse. All options, including increasing LIC’s stake in IL&FS, are open, Sharma said.

BSE’s 30-share Sensex closed 0.96% or 347.04 points higher at 36,652.06 points, while the NSE’s 50-share Nifty rose 0.91% to close 100.05 points higher at 11,067.45 points.

According to provisional data from NSE, foreign institutional investors sold a net of ₹1,231.7 crore of Indian shares on Tuesday, while DIIs bought a net of ₹2,284.26 crore of the asset class during the day.

“The market hopes that IL&FS will be able to resolve the issue, and a contagion impact will be avoided. We saw some buying on dips today, which led to a recovery in late trade,” said Hemang Jani, senior vice-president and head of advisory at Sharekhan, which is owned by BNP Paribas.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announcement that it will buy ₹10,000 crore of bonds through open market operations, thereby injecting some liquidity into the market, also relieved investors.

Rikesh Parikh, vice-president, institution corporate broking, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd echoed Jani’s views.

“LIC’s comments provided some respite on the IL&FS saga. Also, RBI’s decision about buying through OMO is good news for liquidity. These factors lifted the market up,” pointed Parikh.

Attention now turns to the unfolding saga of non-banking finance companies, and the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due on Wednesday.

“All eyes will be on these developments, and how things are resolved. There is still a lot of uncertainty around the NBFC woes. There is also the Fed policy decision coming out on Wednesday,” added Jani.

The US Federal Open Market Committee is meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The market breadth still favoured losers, but was much better than that on Monday. Losers beat gainers in the ratio of 1.5:1 on Tuesday.

The BSE Healthcare index rose 1.75%, leading sectoral indices. Following next was BSE Bankex which rose 1.39%. Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) fell 23.49%.

A third of Sensex stocks advanced, with financials contributing the most to gains. Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd and private lender HDFC Bank Ltd advanced 2.95% and 1.32% respectively.

Peer Yes Bank Ltd closed 2.83% ahead of its board meeting which was expected later in the day.