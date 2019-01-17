 US markets slip at open after Morgan Stanley results - Livemint
US markets slip at open after Morgan Stanley results

US markets dipped at open today, retreating from 1-month highs, hit by losses in financial stocks after Morgan Stanley’s weak results and energy shares hurt by a drop in oil prices

Last Published: Thu, Jan 17 2019. 08 30 PM IST
Medha Singh in Bengaluru
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.56 points, or 0.35%, to 7,010.13 at the opening bell. Photo: Bloomberg
Bengaluru: US stocks dipped at open on Thursday, retreating from one-month highs, hit by losses in financial stocks after Morgan Stanley’s weak results and energy shares hurt by a drop in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.07 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 24,147.09.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.26%, at 2,609.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.56 points, or 0.35%, to 7,010.13 at the opening bell.

