Earnings growth set to pick up pace, powered by autos, FMCG https://t.co/SFk3zYgnvf— Livemint (@livemint) April 8, 2018
Live now
Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 10350, banking stocks top gainers
BSE Sensex trades higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,350. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Apr 09 2018. 09 47 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.47 am ISTMarket update
- 9.44 am ISTICICI Bank shares fall as CBI widens loan probe
- 9.40 am ISTNitesh Estates shares rise 4%
- 9.35 am ISTEarnings growth set to pick up pace, powered by autos, FMCG
- 9.32 am ISTbond yield falls as RBI increases FII limits in debt markets
- 9.23 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened flat on Monday, tracking global cues. Stocks in Asia were mostly flat in early Monday trade, shrugging off steeper declines on Wall Street in the last session after a week largely dominated by US-China trade developments. The yield on India’s 10-year government security eased further on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an increase in foreign portfolio investment limit to buy sovereign and corporate bonds. The rupee was trading higher against US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.44 am IST ICICI Bank shares fall as CBI widens loan probeICICI Bank Ltd shares fell 2.1% to Rs274.75 as loan probe widens. CBI started to question Kochhar’s brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar for alleged conflict of interest after it emerged that Kochhar’s firm also advised clients of ICICI Bank.
- 9.35 am IST Earnings growth set to pick up pace, powered by autos, FMCGProfits of the 30 firms in the benchmark Sensex are expected to grow 9.7% from a year earlier in the March quarter, according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities
- 9.32 am IST bond yield falls as RBI increases FII limits in debt marketsThe yield on India’s 10-year government security eased further on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India announced an increase in foreign portfolio investment limit to buy sovereign and corporate bonds. At 9.15, the yield on 10-year benchmark was trading at 7.153%, down from its Friday’s close of 7.175%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher at 64.86, up 0.17% from its previous close of 64.98.
First Published: Mon, Apr 09 2018. 09 25 AM IST
Latest News »
Handle Panasonic with care after Tesla electric shock
10-year bond yield falls as RBI increases FII limits in debt markets
Facebook deploys more measures to restrict data, but you might still feel confused
Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 10350, banking stocks top gainers
Deutsche Bank names Christian Sewing CEO, replacing John Cryan in broad revamp