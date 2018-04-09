 Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 10350, banking stocks top gainers - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Live now

Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 10350, banking stocks top gainers

BSE Sensex trades higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,350. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Apr 09 2018. 09 47 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Monday. Photo: Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Monday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened flat on Monday, tracking global cues. Stocks in Asia were mostly flat in early Monday trade, shrugging off steeper declines on Wall Street in the last session after a week largely dominated by US-China trade developments. The yield on India’s 10-year government security eased further on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an increase in foreign portfolio investment limit to buy sovereign and corporate bonds. The rupee was trading higher against US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.47 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 130.14 points, or 0.39%, to 33,757.11, while the Nifty 50 gained 38.40 points, or 0.37%, to 10,370.
  • 9.44 am IST ICICI Bank shares fall as CBI widens loan probeICICI Bank Ltd shares fell 2.1% to Rs274.75 as loan probe widens. CBI started to question Kochhar’s brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar for alleged conflict of interest after it emerged that Kochhar’s firm also advised clients of ICICI Bank.
  • 9.40 am IST Nitesh Estates shares rise 4%Nitesh Estates Ltd shares rose 4% to Rs13 after the company said it got a claim of Rs15 crore in a land dispute.
  • 9.35 am IST Earnings growth set to pick up pace, powered by autos, FMCGProfits of the 30 firms in the benchmark Sensex are expected to grow 9.7% from a year earlier in the March quarter, according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities
  • 9.32 am IST bond yield falls as RBI increases FII limits in debt marketsThe yield on India’s 10-year government security eased further on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India announced an increase in foreign portfolio investment limit to buy sovereign and corporate bonds. At 9.15, the yield on 10-year benchmark was trading at 7.153%, down from its Friday’s close of 7.175%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher at 64.86, up 0.17% from its previous close of 64.98.
  • 9.23 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 19.85 points, or 0.06%, to 33,646.82, while the Nifty 50 inched up 12.45 points, or 0.12%, to 10,344.05.
First Published: Mon, Apr 09 2018. 09 25 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Market today

Latest News »

Mark to Market »