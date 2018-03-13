L&T Finance Holdings raises Rs1,000 crore in QIP
New Delhi: L&T Finance Holdings has raised Rs1,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) that closed on Tuesday.
It has closed the QIP of up to Rs1,000 crore at the issue price of Rs158.60 per share, the company said in a statement. The issue price of the QIP is same at the closing price of company’s stock on 8 March, the date on which the QIP was launched.
“The capital raised will be used for the growth of our businesses,” said Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH). LTFH is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that offers financing services in rural, housing, wholesale segments. It also provides mutual funds and wealth management services through its arms.
Shares of the company closed 1.29% up at Rs164.50 on BSE on Tuesday.
Latest News »
- Sebi to focus on big bang market reforms at board meeting
- Kumar Rangarajan, who sold his Little Eye Labs to Facebook, is back with Slang Labs
- Blue Star puts J&K plant on hold over tax breaks
- Air India to conduct auction of assets that went unsold in the February round
- Essar Steel lenders not to invite new bidders
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors