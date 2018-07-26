ITR filing deadline extended by one month to 31 August
The extension in the ITR filing due date comes as a relief to those who are yet to file their income tax returns as late ITR filing could attract a penalty of up to ₹ 10,000
New Delhi: The income tax department on Thursday extended the last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) by a month. The due date for ITR filing has been extended to 31 August from 31 July, the income tax department said in a statement. This will come as relief for taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax returns. From this year, according to a budget provision, late ITR filing could attract a penalty of up to ₹ 10,000.
A penalty of ₹ 5,000 will be levied if the return is filed after the due date but before 31 December. The penalty will be ₹ 10,000 after 31 December. However, if the taxpayer’s income is less than ₹ 5 lakh, the maximum penalty levied is capped at ₹ 1,000.
Also read: ITR filing mistakes to avoid
Also read: How to file ITR FY2017-18, a guide
Also read: Check your income from other sources when filing ITR
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- CBI to investigate Facebook, Cambridge Analytica data theft
- India wants to work with BRICS nations on 4th Industrial Revolution, says PM Modi
- ITR filing deadline extended by one month to 31 August
- Pakistan election results: Imran Khan claims victory, wants to settle Kashmir dispute with India
- Cherrapunjee: Waterfalls, valleys and spectacular views
Mark to Market »
- Q1 results: Ambuja Cements earnings beat estimates, but stock remains a laggard
- BHEL Q1 results: A long way to go on path to recovery
- Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp misses profit, pricing strategy now key
- Q1 results: JSW Steel’s fear of imports is well founded
- Larsen and Toubro Q1 results: Growth in infra biz leads the way