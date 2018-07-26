ITR filing deadline extended by one month to 31 August

The ITR filing due date has been extended from 31 July 2018 to 31 August 2018. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The income tax department on Thursday extended the last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) by a month. The due date for ITR filing has been extended to 31 August from 31 July, the income tax department said in a statement. This will come as relief for taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax returns. From this year, according to a budget provision, late ITR filing could attract a penalty of up to ₹ 10,000.

A penalty of ₹ 5,000 will be levied if the return is filed after the due date but before 31 December. The penalty will be ₹ 10,000 after 31 December. However, if the taxpayer’s income is less than ₹ 5 lakh, the maximum penalty levied is capped at ₹ 1,000.

Also read: ITR filing mistakes to avoid

Also read: How to file ITR FY2017-18, a guide

Also read: Check your income from other sources when filing ITR