How to prevent Aadhaar fraud

Every year, the number of fraudulent credit card, bank account, loans and other transactions carried out using Aadhaar keeps rising. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

The number of Aadhaar frauds peaked in 2018, according to Indiaspend data released last week. Most frauds happen because people using Aadhaar don’t have enough clarity on how much information to share. Every year, the number of fraudulent credit card, bank account, loans and other transactions carried out using Aadhaar keeps rising. Fraudsters also use Aadhaar-mobile phone linking to create fake identity. With most people getting Aadhaar, there is a need to be careful while sharing data.

Secure your Aadhaar details

You may be asked to submit your Aadhaar details to avail of various services such as bank accounts, loans, rent registration, insurance companies and mutual funds. It is important to know where you actually need to submit it and where you don’t. Don’t provide your Aadhaar details to everyone. There have been instances where gyms and stores have asked for Aadhaar information, which is not required. Check whether it is absolutely necessary and then submit it. Some organisations may save your data, which could be misused if it reaches fraudsters. Also, never share the OTP you get for authentication.

Lock biometric details

One way to protect yourself from Aadhaar frauds is to lock your Aadhaar biometric data. You can lock and unlock the data on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website. The process is simple: you go to the lock/unlock biometric option and use the OTP sent to you on your phone. When you need to use your biometric, you unlock it. It then gets auto-locked, which means you don’t have to remember passwords. Another way is to track of your Aadhaar authentication history through UIDAI website. In case it shows an authentication not done by you, alert the UIDAI.