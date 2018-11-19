RBI to inject ₹8,000 crore liquidity on 22 November

The RBI OMO operation will help ease tight liquidity situation triggered by series of default by group companies of IL&FS. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said Monday it will inject ₹8,000 crore into the system through purchase of government securities on 22 November. “Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of the following government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 80 billion on November 22, 2018 (Thursday)...,” it said in a statement. The OMO operation will help ease tight liquidity situation triggered by series of default by group companies of IL&FS.

The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on 22 November.

RBI had earlier stated that the system liquidity will move into deficit in the second half of 2018-19 and the evolving liquidity conditions would determine its choice of instruments for both transient and durable liquidity management. As part of the OMO operations, RBI will purchase government securities maturing in 2021 bearing interest rate of 7.80%, 2024 (8.40%), 2026 (8.33%), 2028 (8.60%) and 2032 (8.28%).

The central bank said it has the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and can also accept offers for less than ₹8,000 crore. It may as well purchase marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off effect, it said, adding it can also accept of reject any or all the offers either wholly or partially without assigning any reason.

OMOs are the tools which can be used to either inject or drain liquidity from the system.

It is employed to adjust rupee liquidity conditions in the market on a durable basis.

If there is excess liquidity, RBI resorts to sale of govenrment securities and sucks out the rupee liquidity. Similarly, when the liquidity conditions are tight, it buys securities from the market, thereby releasing money into the market.