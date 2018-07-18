Top health insurance plans for you
Here is the Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings. It is designed for you to choose the best health insurance plans
Last Published: Wed, Jul 18 2018. 11 17 AM IST
How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle with the plan your agent sells or are happy knowing you have bought the cheapest plan, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a ready comparison, we designed Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here.
For family floater plans, there are two sum insureds (Rs10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh) and three categories—eldest insured is 35, 45 or 65 years old. For individual plans, the sum assured are Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The ages are 35, 45, 65 and 70 years.
First Published: Wed, Jul 18 2018. 10 27 AM IST
More From Money »
- Bitcoin prices surpass $7,500 for first time in a month
- ITR filing: How to report intraday gains, losses
- Fund managers slashing allocations to equities in emerging markets, shows BAML survey
- Saving to own a dream house in the mountains
- ICICI Lombard tightens grip on profitability in a lean growth quarter
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Fund managers slashing allocations to equities in emerging markets, shows BAML survey
- ICICI Lombard tightens grip on profitability in a lean growth quarter
- TCNS Clothing IPO: Valuations capture the upsides adequately
- Nightmare of Indian Accounting Standard 115 comes to haunt firms in the real estate sector
- What is driving the optimism in stocks of paint companies?