Which are India’s best mutual funds?

Mint30, a trimmed-down version of the earlier Mint50, gives a concise list of 30 investment-worthy mutual funds. Photo: iStock

Monthly collections through systematic investment plans (SIPs) rose to a record high of Rs 7,554 crore in June. On an annualized basis, that’s over ₹90,000 crore a year.

While retail investors have made the right choice by shifting to a safer way to invest, choosing the right mutual fund from a universe of more than 2,000 schemes is not easy. They include over 521 equity funds, 176 debt funds and 132 hybrid ones. An average investor will have to shortlist 5-8 schemes for their portfolio from among these.

Mint, with clarity as the core value proposition, gives a helping hand by curating a list of 30 investment-worthy mutual funds. Till last year, Mint’s basket had 50 funds, but due to regulatory changes, we found it rational to shrink the list to 30.

This year has seen the ₹23 trillion Indian mutual fund industry change the way it defines schemes after new rules were put out by regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Though the regulatory changes will make the schemes more ‘true-to-label’ than before, they have made it necessary to compress the list to a more efficient Mint30.

Mint30 is not too different from its earlier avatar in terms of fund selection and their periodic evaluation. There is now a sharper focus on fund selection post the standardization brought in by the regulator.

It is not an entirely new set of funds, rather a rationalized sub-set of the original Mint50 with some changes based on regular evaluation.

How did we perform on our selection last year? Ninety percent of Mint50 2017 schemes outperformed the benchmarks assigned to their respective categories.