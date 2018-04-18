Facebook sinks amid first downgrade since Cambridge Analytica

Facebook lost 10% last month amid concern over the way the company handled its users’ personal data. Photo: AP

New York: Shares of social media giant Facebook Inc. fell Wednesday after the stock got its first downgrade since January.

Research firm OTR Global cut its rating to mixed versus positive amid concern that year-over-year growth in advertisement spending moderated in the first quarter of 2018. The last downgrade of the stock prior to OTR was made by Stifel Nicolaus & Co’s Scott Devitt in January, before the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica.

The company’s first-quarter ad spending will likely rise 19 to 24% year-over-year in the first quarter, versus a gain of as much as 30% in the fourth quarter, OTR said. Facebook lost 10% last month amid concern over the way the company handled its users’ personal data.

Earlier on Wednesday Goldman Sachs’ analyst Heather Bellini said the social media giant will likely report another solid quarter after checks with advertising partners were strong. The company is due to report earnings on 25 April. Bloomberg