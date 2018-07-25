Income tax on your gold and real estate investments

Photo: iStock

The two physical asset classes of real estate and gold have for long been considered safe havens, and are usually a very large chunk of portfolios.

But over the past few years, returns from them have been poor to negative, even though the period after which a real estate holding will be considered a long-term asset, has been reduced from 3 years to 2 years.

If you choose to reduce exposure to gold and real estate, know the tax rules that will apply.

Here is a look at the taxes that apply to short-term and long-term gains from these two asset classes.