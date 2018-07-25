 Income tax on your gold and real estate investments - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Income tax on your gold and real estate investments

Here is a look at the taxes that apply to short-term and long-term gains from gold and real estate investments

Last Published: Wed, Jul 25 2018. 10 20 AM IST
Livemint
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

The two physical asset classes of real estate and gold have for long been considered safe havens, and are usually a very large chunk of portfolios.

But over the past few years, returns from them have been poor to negative, even though the period after which a real estate holding will be considered a long-term asset, has been reduced from 3 years to 2 years.

If you choose to reduce exposure to gold and real estate, know the tax rules that will apply.

Here is a look at the taxes that apply to short-term and long-term gains from these two asset classes.

First Published: Wed, Jul 25 2018. 10 19 AM IST
Topics: Income tax on gold Income tax on real estate Income tax Real estate investment Gold investment

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »