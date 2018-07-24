HDFC AMC IPO: Brokerage views, key details to know before you invest

HDFC AMC has made a reservation of up to 9.43% of the total offer size for HDFC shareholders, according to a note from ICICI Securities.

New Delhi: The Rs 2,800 crore IPO of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd or HDFC AMC Ltd opens on July 25 and closes on July 27. HDFC AMC, the country’s second-largest mutual fund house by average assets under management (AUM), will sell 25.46 million shares, priced in the range of Rs 1,095 to Rs 1,100 per share. Investors can apply up to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh in the retail category, with a lot size of a minimum 13 shares and in multiples of 13 thereafter. At the upper band of Rs 1,100 per share, the retail application money per lot is Rs 14,300.

HDFC AMC is a joint venture between mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments. Since the HDFC AMC IPO issue is an offer for sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from it. Offer for sale means existing shareholders of the company are selling their shares through an IPO. HDFC AMC will become the second AMC to hit the markets after Reliance Nippon Life AMC, which had raised Rs 1,542 crore last year.

After the IPO, the HDFC AMC promoters’ shareholdings will come down to 82.94%, from 94.95%, while the public holding will increase from the current 5.05% to 17.06%.

According to a note from Choice Broking, HDFC AMC has been the largest asset management company (AMC) in India in terms of equity-oriented AUM since 2010-11. Also it has consistently been among the top two AMCs in India in terms of total average AUM since August 2008, with its AUM growing at a CAGR of 25.5% between 2012-13 and 2017-18, the brokerage added. As on March 31, 2018, HDFC AMC had a total AUM of Rs 2.91 trillion. HDFC AMC’s share of total industry AUM was 13.7% and of actively managed equity-oriented AUM, which excludes index-linked and arbitrage schemes, was 16.8% among all AMCs in India.

More importantly, equity-oriented AUM formed around 51.3% of HDFC AMC’s total AUM and was higher than the industry average of 43.2%, says the note. “Equity-oriented schemes generally have a higher fee structure with around 2x margins compared to non-equity-oriented schemes, which helps HDFC AMC to achieve higher profits,” Choice Broking said.

HDFC AMC, according to a note from ICICI Securities, has made a reservation of up to 9.43% of the total offer size for HDFC shareholders. Also, there is a reservation of up to 1.26% and 2.2% of the total offer size for eligible employees of HDFC AMC and HDFC, respectively.

All HDFC shareholders, says the ICICI Securities note, as on March 14, 2018, can make three applications under the HDFC shareholder portion, retail portion and HDFC employee reservation portion/HDFC AMC employee reservation portion (for eligible employees only). The maximum bid amount in the HDFC shareholders’ reservation portion by an eligible HDFC shareholder cannot exceed Rs 2 lakh.

Karvy Computershare Pvt. Ltd. Is the registrar of the HDFC AMC IPO issue.

Indicative HDFC AMC IPO process timeline, according to Choice Broking:

Finalisation of basis of allotment - 1 August 2018

Unblocking of ASBA account - 2 August 2018 Credit to demat accounts – 3 August 2018

Listing on stock exchanges - 06 August 2018

HDFC AMC had reported a 31% jump in net profit at Rs 722.61 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 550.24 crore in the previous financial year. The company’s total revenue surged 17.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,867.24 crore in 2017-18.

“HDFC AMC is led by a management team with extensive experience and proven track record of performance. Their senior management team has been with them for an average of 13 years and has a total average work experience of 26 years. Its leadership team is committed to growing their business, as demonstrated by 33.9% CAGR in AUM since FY01 and 32.1% CAGR in profits since FY02,” said Motilal Oswal in a note.

The risk factors for HDFC AMC’s business include adverse market fluctuation, adverse economic conditions, underperformance of investment products, and failure to continue with existing distribution relationships or to secure new distribution relationships.

Brokerage views on HDFC AMC IPO

Motilal Oswal Securities has recommended “subscribe” to the HDFC AMC IPO issue. “Favourable perception of HDFC AMC brand, higher mix of high-margin equity oriented AUM, consistent RoE of 40%, a wide distribution network and increasing dividend payouts work in HDFC AMC’s favour,” the brokerage said.

“At the upper price band, HDFC AMC is valued at 32 times FY18 EPS (20% premium to its only listed peer Reliance Nippon AMC), which is justified given the strong parentage, consistent market leadership and superior growth,” Motilal Oswal Securities added.

Another brokerage Choice Broking also has a “subscribe” recommendation to the issue. “On the valuation front, HDFC AMC is demanding a valuation of 7.8% to its FY18 AUM, whereas as its only peer Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd is trading at 5.6% to its AUM. Considering the higher concentration of equity assets in the AUM, most profitable AMC tag and the brand name associated, we feel that the higher valuation demanded by HDFC AMC seems to be justified,” Choice Broking said in a note.

Another brokerage Angel Broking also has a “subscribe” recommendation to the issue. “Considering that HDFC AMC is the second largest AMC coupled with huge potential of MF industry growth, strong return ratios, asset light business, higher dividend payout ratio and track record of superior investment performance, we are positive on this IPO and rate it as subscribe,” Angel Broking said in a note.