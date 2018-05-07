Live now
Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty near 10,650, ICICI Bank shares up over 1%
BSE Sensex rises over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,650. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, May 07 2018. 09 55 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.53 am ISTPC Jewellers shares jump 17% ahead of board meet
- 9.50 am ISTICICI Bank shares trade higher ahead of Q4 results
- 9.23 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.20 am IST10-year bond yield slumps 13 bps
- 9.17 am ISTAsian shares trade mixed
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened higher on Monday, with the 30-share index rising over 100 points and Nifty 50 trading near 10,650. Asian stocks started the week mixed, despite the biggest advance in US shares in almost four weeks. India’s government 10-year bond yield tumbled nearly 13 basis points after the Reserve Bank of India announced open market operations (OMO) next week. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.20 am IST 10-year bond yield slumps 13 bpsThe government 10-year bond yield on Friday tumbled nearly 13 basis points after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced open market operations (OMO) next week. This was the fourth consecutive sessions when the bond yield fell. At 9.15am, yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.609%, down 12.90 basis points, from its previous close of 7.728%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.RBI will buy government bonds worth up to Rs10,000 crore on 17 May. The purchase of securities will be made under the central bank’s open market operations (OMOs), RBI said on Friday. The decision is based on the “assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward”.
- 9.17 am IST Asian shares trade mixedAsian stocks started the week mixed, despite the biggest advance in U.S. shares in almost four weeks Friday as the country’s jobless rate hit an 18-year low. Oil gained to the highest in more than three years and the dollar drifted. Geopolitics remain in focus this week with President Donald Trump saying he’ll decide by 12 May whether the US stays in or pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal. On the economic front, traders will watch out for an expected acceleration in US consumer prices.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%. Japan’s Topix index dipped 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%.
First Published: Mon, May 07 2018. 09 24 AM IST
