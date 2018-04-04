 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty gain for thrid day, auto, banking stocks rise - Livemint
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty gain for thrid day, auto, banking stocks rise

BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,250. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 09 33 AM IST
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded higher on Wednesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained for a third straight session on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India kicked off its two-day policy meeting. Asian markets opened mixed as investors awaited China’s response to US tariffs. Overnight US stocks closed with gains as investors looked forward to earnings season. The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher in morning hours against US dollar. According to a Mint poll, the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, amid a gradual recovery in growth and easing inflation. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.25 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 49.94 points, or 0.15%, to 33,420.57, while the Nifty 50 gained 9.05 points, or 0.09%, to 10,254.05.
First Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 09 32 AM IST
