Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens today: Analysts say valuations steep

Mumbai: As the initial public offer (IPO) of hospitality chain company Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd opens on Monday, analysts said that valuations of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are high given it is into risky business. With a price band of Rs54-56 per share, the company aims to raise around Rs1,040 crore through the issue.

The three-day share sale will close on 28 March.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd said that though it likes positioning of leisure industry stocks from a cyclical perspective, the steep valuations of Lemon Tree Hotels are nowhere near its comfort zone.

“Even if EBITDA growth picks up on the back of improved room rates, it would still leave Lemon Tree at a significant premium to other players,” it said in a note on 23 March. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

IIFL said that, due to the judicious blend of improved revenue mix and augmented capacity, the company has achieved 18% revenue and a striking 33% Ebitda compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the FY13-17 span. It added that since end-to-end hotel development is achieved in-house, the capex per room is lower compared to peers while execution remains robust, reflected by the average 27% margins for the past three years.

Angel Broking Pvt. Ltd also believes the valuations of the issue are expensive. “At the upper end of the price band, the EV/EBITDA multiple works out be 44.5 times EBITDA of FY2017 and 38.6 times on its FY2018 annualized EBITDA, which appears on the higher side even when compared to large listed hotel players like Indian Hotels (available at 33 times FY2018 EV/EBITDA, others are available at 20-25x),” it said in a report 23 March. EV stands for enterprise value.

Angel Broking pointed out that there is hardly any room for improvement in occupancy as the company has seen a turnaround in the nine months of FY2018, with occupancy level peaking over 75%, after making losses over the past several years. “It has seen turnaround in nine months of FY2018 by posting a net profit of Rs2.9 crore which was achieved at sort of peaked occupancy and 9% price hike. Hence, any further improvement in margins have to largely come via price hikes, which looks difficult specially in the lower range hotels, amid intense competition,” Angel Broking added.

Kotak Securities Ltd said the company is into risky business as slowdown in economic growth in India could have an adverse effect on the company’s business, results of operations and financial condition. It operates in the mid-priced hotel sector in India, where consumer demand is highly dependent on the general economic performance in India.

However, the brokerage firm added the company is a well-differentiated brand in the mid-priced hotel sector which enables it to avoid brand overlap or dilution. “The company’s approach of owning and leasing hotels, which are designed and built or converted to its specific brand standards, has enabled it to build a portfolio of proprietary brands with uniform quality and operational parameters,” it said in a report on 23 March.

Started in 2002, Lemon Tree Hotels is India’s largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector and the third-largest overall, on the basis of controlling interest in owned and leased rooms. As of 31 January 2018, it operates 4,697 rooms in 45 hotels (including managed hotels) across 28 cities in India.