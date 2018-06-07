Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 250 points, Nifty above 10,750 after RBI rate hike
BSE Sesnex trades higher by 250 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,750. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jun 07 2018. 09 30 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.30 am ISTBanking stocks trade higher
- 9.27 am ISTVideocon shares fall 5% as NCLT admits insolvency plea
- 9.25 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.20 am ISTAsian markets trade higher
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex surged over 200 points in the opening hours on Thursday, while NSE’s Nifty 50 rose past 10,750 after the Reserve Bank of India hiked key interest rates. RBI’s monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise policy rates by 25 basis points to 6.25%, the first such hike in more than four years, as inflation concerns mounted. Asian shares rose, with markets in Japan and South Korea notching convincing gains in early morning trade. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.27 am IST Videocon shares fall 5% as NCLT admits insolvency pleaShares of Videocon Industries Ltd fell 5% to Rs 8.62 after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted the insolvency plea filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) against Videocon Industries Ltd, controlled by Venugopal Dhoot.
- 9.20 am IST Asian markets trade higherAsian markets built on their latest rally Thursday as investors tracked another strong lead from Wall Street, with fresh upbeat US data reinforcing optimism in the global outlook, overshadowing simmering trade concerns.In equity markets, Tokyo ended the morning session one percent higher, while Hong Kong rose 0.6%— putting it on course for a sixth successive gain. Shanghai added 0.3%, Sydney was 0.8% higher and Seoul put on 0.7%. Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta were also sharply higher. (AFP)
First Published: Thu, Jun 07 2018. 09 27 AM IST