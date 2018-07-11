Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; TCS shares up over 2%
BSE Sensex trade higher by around 50 points, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,950. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Jul 11 2018. 09 43 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.43 am ISTSensex, Nifty reverse losses
- 9.37 am ISTIDBI Bank shares jump 10% on LIC deal
- 9.30 am ISTTCS shares rise 2% after Q1 earnings
- 9.23 am ISTPNB Housing Finance shares rise 4% over stake sale
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty edge lower in opening trade
- 9.13 am ISTRupee trades flat against US dollar
- 8.45 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded little changed on Wednesday as trade tensions escalated after US plans additional tariffs on Chinese goods. Stocks in Asia tumbled with Chinese markets leading the decline after the Trump administration released the biggest list yet of Chinese goods it may hit with additional tariff, reports Bloomberg. Oil prices fell after US said it would consider requests from some countries to be exempted from November sanctions. The Indian rupee was trading flat against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.37 am IST IDBI Bank shares jump 10% on LIC dealIDBI Bank Ltd rose 9.96% to Rs 58.50 after PTI reported that Life Insurance Corp. of India will make an open offer to minority shareholders of IDBI Bank in which it proposes to acquire up to 51% equity. The state-owned life insurer will approach market regulator Sebi after getting approval from its board for acquiring stake in the state-owned bank.
- 9.30 am IST TCS shares rise 2% after Q1 earningsShares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2% to Rs1,910 after the company reported better than expected earnings. TCS net profit rose 1.1% to $1.08 billion in the June quarter from $1.07 billion in the preceding three months, while operating margin narrowed 40 basis points to 25% from 25.4% in the January-March period.
- 9.23 am IST PNB Housing Finance shares rise 4% over stake saleShares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd rose 4% to Rs 1,232.90 after the company on Tuesday said Punjab National Bank and US private equity investor the Carlyle Group are in the process of selling at least 51% stake in the mortgage lender. Selling the entire stake will fetch Punjab National Bank a little over ₹6,500 crore, going by PNB Housing’s market capitalization of ₹19,957 crore on Tuesday.
- 9.13 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday was trading little changed against the US dollar in opening trade. At 9.12am, the rupee was trading at 68.83 a dollar, down 0.01% from its previous close of 68.82. The currency opened at 68.79 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.895%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.899%. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.2%, while foreign investors have sold $827.90 million and $6.23 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.45 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian stocks retreated in morning trade after the US warned of imposing tariffs on more Chinese goods. Overnight, US stocks closed with gains on strong earnings, with S&P 500 rising 0.35% to 2,793. ■ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd kicked off the fiscal first-quarter earnings season by reporting its fastest sequential growth in four years, reports Mint. In constant currency terms, June quarter revenue rose 4.1% from the preceding three months.■ The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) have held exploratory talks to combine their operations and provide a one stop shop for trading all kinds of products, reports The Economic Times.■ Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd may not be given any relaxation from the Sebi’s takeover code norms and will have to make an open offer to the stakeholders of the IDBI Bank, reports Business Standard.■ The board of Axis Bank Ltd has shortlisted names of three candidates to succeed managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Shikha Sharma once she demits office in December.■ PNB Housing Finance Ltd said Punjab National Bank and US private equity investor the Carlyle Group are in the process of selling at least 51% stake in the mortgage lender. Ends(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Wed, Jul 11 2018. 08 46 AM IST
