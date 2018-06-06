Bond outflows exceed that of crisis year 2008
The fact that the US Federal Reserve is on a tightening mode reduces the appeal of Indian bonds even more
The incessant dollar outflows from the Indian bond market have brought back memories from earlier episodes—one in 2013 and another in 2008. The adjoining chart shows that the outflows from equity and bonds combined in the first five months of the current calendar year has surpassed that of 2008, a year that marked the global financial crisis.
What does this signify? First, India’s vulnerability to global events has increased given greater integration of trade, banking and other channels.
A decade ago, India was on a high growth trajectory, and the local currency was relatively stronger; although inflation was a big worry then. The dollar exodus of 2008 from India—largely in equities—was purely a result of the global financial crisis.
Right now, the Indian economy is in a recovery mode, and looks fragile, given the hangover of bad loans on banks and the tepid investment demand. This adds to the vulnerability from global factors, and hence foreign investors want nothing to do with Indian assets.
The fact that the US Federal Reserve is on a tightening mode reduces the appeal of Indian bonds even more. Hence, it should not come as a surprise that foreign investors have pulled out nearly $5 billion from the markets.
More From Money »
- Insurance trails behind banking, retail on customer experience
- Page Industries valuations: All fur coat and no knickers?
- PMI: Services providers pulled down by input costs pressures
- Pharma investors should brace for another storm on drug pricing
- Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 points led by auto stocks, Nifty above 10,600
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Bhima-Koregaon violence: Pune police arrests 5 Dalit activists
- Temasek, Ascendas-Singbridge to invest $300 million in logistics, industrial projects in India
- The BCG Matrix: What does it take for a team to win the World Cup?
- Achilles the cat trains for role as World Cup psychic
- How new-age infrastructure projects are redefining India