Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Infosys result, HUL in focus

Infosys will announce its March quarter earnings today. Photo: Mint

US stocks end higher; Asian markets see positive opening

US stocks rose sharply on Thursday after President Donald Trump clarified his position on a possible missile attack in Syria, while bank shares popped ahead of earnings.

Asian shares were buoyed in early Friday trade, with indexes in Japan, South Korea and Australia all trading higher after US markets gained in the last session.

Govt says it may change terms of Air India sale if response is poor

The government is open to changing some of the restrictive conditions laid out in the terms of sale for state-run Air India if it finds that investor interest in the asset is lukewarm after the 14 May deadline for submission of initial bids.

Shriram Properties planning Rs1,000 crore IPO: MD M. Murali

Real estate firm Shriram Properties Pvt. Ltd plans to raise around Rs1,000 crore from an initial public offering (IPO) and enter the low-cost housing segment with homes in the Rs15-25 lakh price range, said a top executive.

Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has dragged three of its former employees to the Bombay high court for allegedly stealing data related to manufacturing of its products and other confidential information.

Dish TV promoter companies offer to buy 26% stake for Rs3,701 crore

Promoter group entities of Dish TV have made an offer to buy an additional 26% equity stake from public shareholders of the direct-to-home (DTH) player for Rs3,701 crore.

RIL, JM Financial bid jointly for Alok Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said that it has bid jointly with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd to acquire the debt ridden textile manufacturer Alok Industries Ltd.

NSE to auction investment limits for Rs8,295 crore corporate bonds

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will on Friday auction investment limits for overseas investors for the purchase of corporate bonds worth Rs8,295 crore.

Earnings corner

IT major Infosys will announce its March quarter earnings today.