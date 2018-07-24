Only 3 stocks responsible for over 50% of the rise in Nifty"s market cap https://t.co/dqhGG4cI11— Livemint (@livemint) July 24, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 170 points led by ITC, Maruti; Nifty above 11,100
BPCL, Ultratech, Vedanta and Maruti are among the top gainers. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jul 24 2018. 10 12 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.10 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty extend gains
- 9.57 am ISTOil prices drop on worries about oversupply
- 9.43 am ISTOnly 3 stocks responsible for over 50% of the rise in Nifty’s market cap
- 9.35 am ISTL&T Infotech shares gain 7% on Q1 profit
- 9.27 am ISTL&T Tech shares rise 8% on positive Q1 earnings
- 9.23 am ISTACC shares jump 9% after Q1 results
- 9.18 am ISTSensex hits all-time high
- 9.15 am ISTRupee weakens further against US dollar
- 9.05 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex rises over 90 points to trade at a new all-time high and NSE’s Nifty 50 rises above 11,100 on Tuesday following positive leads from global equities. Stocks gained across the Asian region, with the steepest advances in China and Hong Kong, as rising yields boost financial shares. Global bond markets were tense amid talk of central bank tightening and the risk of a robust reading on US economic growth later in the week. Crude oil prices held below $68 a barrel, while gold prices declined. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.10 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty extend gainsBSE Sensex traded higher by 173.77 points, or 0.47%, to 36,892.37, while the Nifty 50 rose 53.20 points, or 0.48%, to 11,137.95. BSE MidCap and SmallCap advanced 1% and 1.33%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE traded in green, with basic materials gaining most at 3.24%. Metal, realty, telecom rose over 1%.BPCL, Ultratech, Vedanta and Maruti were among the top gainers, whereas Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro and Bajaj Finance were among the major losers.
- 9.57 am IST Oil prices drop on worries about oversupplyOil prices extended declines into a second session as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Brent crude oil was down 19 cents, or 0.3%, at $72.87 a barrel by 9.15am, after settling down 1 cent on Monday. US crude was down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $67.68 a barrel. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day. Earlier in Monday’s session, the market had risen after President Donald Trump warned of dire consequences for Iran if it threatened US. Reuters
- 9.43 am IST Only 3 stocks responsible for over 50% of the rise in Nifty’s market capOn Monday, NSE’s Nifty 50 was less than 100 points away from touching a record high, while BSE’s Sensex hit an all-time high. But the indices do not tell the whole story
- 9.23 am IST ACC shares jump 9% after Q1 resultsShares of ACC Ltd rose 9% to Rs 1,422.70. The company reported a profit of Rs 328 crore ion the first quarter ended 30 June, marginally up from Rs 326 crore during the same period last year. First-quarter revenue from operations slid to Rs 3,768 crore from Rs 3,818 crore last year even as volume registered a growth of 7%.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee weakens further against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened along with emerging market currencies as the US dollar advanced on the back of higher US Treasury yields. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 69.01 a dollar, down 0.15% from its previous close of 68.95. The currency opened at 68.96 a dollar and touched a low of 69.01. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.806%, from its Monday’s close of 7.807%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.25%, while foreign investors have sold $951.10 million and $6.21 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.05 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Overnight US markets closed higher on buying in shares of banking and technology companies. Tracking the cues, Asian stocks opened with gains on Tuesday.■ India’s largest liquor company United Spirits Ltd reported a 29% rise in fiscal-first quarter profit, boosted by higher sales of its premium brands and aided to some extent by a lower base in the year-ago period.■ Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 329 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, flat from its corresponding quarter last year.■ Vodafone-Idea Cellular deposited Rs 72 billion in cash and bank guarantee putting an end to the speculation on the delay in their merger, reports Business Standard.■ A policy that proposes to take polluting commercial vehicles off the road is likely to go for cabinet clearance soon, reports The Economic Times. According to the report vehicles that are 20 years and older will stop plying from 2020.■ Earnings today: Symphony Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd, GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the March quarter today.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Tue, Jul 24 2018. 09 08 AM IST
