Two measures to evaluate a portfolio’s risk

Photo: iStock

Assessing the risk from a portfolio is as important as looking at the returns. Volatility in returns is commonly understood as the risk associated with the portfolio and there are different measures to evaluate it. Two such measures are Beta and R-squared of a portfolio.

Beta

Volatility in returns may be attributed to systematic risks such as a significant political event like a general election or a macroeconomic event such as inflation that affect a broad range of investments, and unsystematic or diversifiable risks which can be mitigated by diversification. Beta measures the co-movement of a portfolio’s return with that of a market index return to estimate systematic risks. It determines the sensitivity of returns to these risks.

A beta of 1 implies a positive relationship between the market and the portfolio, where the direction and magnitude of the portfolio’s return is the same as that of the market. If the index went up by 10%, the portfolio’s return will go up by that much. A beta greater than 1 means the degree of rise and fall will be higher relative to the index movements. So, a beta of 1.2 means that if the index moved up by 10%, the returns from the portfolio would go up by 12 %; if the index fell by 10%, the returns would decline by 12%. Such portfolios are seen as aggressive portfolios. A beta less than 1 indicates a defensive portfolio. Here, the swing is less than the market index on the upside as well as the downside. So, if the beta is 0.8 and the market went up 10%, the returns from the portfolio would go up only by 8%; similarly, if the market fell by 10%, the return from this portfolio is expected to fall only by 8%.

R-squared

R-squared of a portfolio tells you how much of the returns generated by the portfolio can be attributed to movements in the market index.

Higher this number, greater is the reliability on the interpretation of the beta of the portfolio and its relevance to understanding the performance of the portfolio.

An index fund will have a R-squared of 1 or 100% implying that all the fund’s returns can be explained or attributed to the movement in the benchmark. Actively-managed large-cap funds in India have R-squared values of 85-99%. Funds with a focused portfolio of large-cap stocks have lower R-squared at around 75%. An R-squared of over 75% is seen as acceptable and shows that the comparison of the fund and the benchmark is effective.

A high R-squared does not mean that the portfolio is riskier or that its return is expected to be higher. Similarly, a low R-squared does not imply a portfolio with lower risk and return.