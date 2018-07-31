Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 points; Nifty slips below 11,300; IndiGo shares fall 10%
BSE Sensex trades lower by 100 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 11,300. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jul 31 2018. 09 32 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.27 am ISTIndoFo shares fall over 10% as Q1 profit plunges
- 9.23 am ISTAvenue Supermarts shares gain 3% on Q1 results
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade lower
- 9.15 am ISTRupee opens flat ahead of RBI policy meeting
- 9.07 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 halted their record run and traded lower on Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision tomorrow. The Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar as traders avoided taking long positions ahead of key central bank meetings this week. Asian share markets weakened, taking cues from the rout in global technology shares. RBI monetary policy committee may raise policy rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday but is expected to maintain its neutral policy stance given the volatility in crude oil and food prices, economists say. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.27 am IST IndoFo shares fall over 10% as Q1 profit plungesInterGlobe Aviation Ltd shares fell 9.78% to Rs 906 after the company reported 97% decline in its profit to ₹27.79 crore, from ₹811.14 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 14.5% to ₹6,818.34 crore from a year earlier, as IndiGo flew more passengers, although at the expense of yields as intense competition restricted its ability to raise fares enough to sufficiently cover the increased costs. Read more
- 9.23 am IST Avenue Supermarts shares gain 3% on Q1 resultsShares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd rose 3% to Rs 1,633.90 after the company reported 43% increase in its net profit to Rs 250.60 crore against Rs 174.80 crore a year ago. Its revenue grew 27% at Rs 4,559.4 crore against Rs 3,598.1 crore, year on year.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee opens flat ahead of RBI policy meetingThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar as traders avoided taking long positions ahead of key central bank meetings this week. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.69 a dollar, down 0.01% from its previous close of 68.68. The currency opened at 68.71 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.786%, from its Monday’s close of 7.79%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $524.30 million and $6.21 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.07 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ In the US, stocks fell as a steep decline in technology shares that started last week carried through to Monday. Asian shares slipped on Tuesday after Wall Street posted losses amid weakness in the technology sector. Meanwhile, investors are set to focus on the Bank of Japan’s decision at the end of its policy meeting later in the day.■ A national regulator for e-commerce, mandatory data localization and tax sops for data centres are part of an upcoming legislation governing all aspects of electronic commerce in the country, the draft of a national policy showed.■ Axis Bank said its first-quarter net profit dipped 46.30% to Rs 701.09 crore, year on year, on the back of higher provisions and lower other income.■ The government released the draft of the goods and services tax (GST) return forms as it looks to make the return filing process simpler for taxpayers.■ Homegrown FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) reported 79.88% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs405.04 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, 2018, driven by strong domestic market performance.■ Tata Power said it has got shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs5,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.■ Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it plans to increase prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 30,000 from next month in order to offset impact of rising commodity prices.■ The recent goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts will exert pressure on India’s fiscal consolidation and are therefore credit negative, Moody’s Investor Service said.■ Earnings Corner: Bank of India, BASF, Castrol India, Dabur and Tata Motors are among the companies that will announce their June quarter earnings today.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Tue, Jul 31 2018. 09 11 AM IST
