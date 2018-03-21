Private equity investments in January-February touch $2.3 billion: Thornton

Peter Allen, CEO of Grant Thornton. According to the tax and advisory firm, in February, there were 62 private equity deals worth $1,330 million, while in the corresponding period last year there were 45 such transactions worth $588 million.

New Delhi:Private equity (PE) investments witnessed a two-fold jump in February with transactions worth $1.3 billion taking the deal tally for the first two months of this year to $2.3 billion, says a report.

Investments in start-ups dominated the February deal tally, as this sector contributed 47% of total investment volumes garnering $278 million.

Besides, fintech and discovery platforms attracted significant attention from investors with 5 deals each followed by health tech space with four investments. The top deal in February was Bigbasket raising $300 million in its Series E round.

Another major funding in food delivery space was Swiggy’s $100 million fund raise. India Grid Trust’s (IndiGrid) acquisition of three transmission assets from its sponsor Sterlite Power Grid Ventures for a consideration of Rs1,410 crore was the other major deal of the month.

Meanwhile, PE investments in January-February witnessed a sturdy 67% year-on-year growth to $2,313 million on account of increased big ticket investments rounds.

“The deal activity is expected to continue on the growth trend driven by subsequent round of investments in start-ups and e-commerce companies,” said Pankaj Chopda, director at Grant Thornton India LLP.