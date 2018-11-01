Coal India share sale over-subscribed, set to fetch Rs 5,000 crore

The government is selling 3% in Coal India through the offer for sale (OFS) route. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The government’s 3% stake sale in Coal India was over-subscribed on Thursday. It is likely to fetch at least Rs 5,000 crore to the exchequer.

Bidding opened for retail buyers on Thursday — the second day of the two-day offer for sale (OFS) — during which small investors put in bids for over 4.23 crore shares, or 1.07 times the shares reserved for them, according to data available with the NSE.

As much as 3.96 crore shares were reserved for retail investors.

Institutional investors had on Wednesday put in Rs 4,300 crore worth of bids. Of the 14.89 crore share on offer, institutional investors put in bids for 15.84 crore shares or 1.06 times the shares reserved for them.

The government is selling over 18.62 crore shares, or 3%, in Coal India Ltd (CIL) at a floor price of Rs 266 apiece. This will fetch the government Rs 5,000 crore.

On top of the 3% stake sale, the government also has the option to retain an over-subscription of another 6% stake in the CIL OFS.

If the additional 6% stake, or 37.24 crore shares, were put on the block, the government could further get around Rs 10,000 crore. Taken together, the 9% stake sale in CIL could fetch around Rs 15,000 crore to the exchequer.

The data on how much the green shoe option (additional bids) in the share sale will be exercised by the government will be known later.

Shares of Coal India were trading at Rs 263.30, down 1.07% over its previous close on the BSE.

Coal India (CIL) OFS is the first big-ticket disinvestment of the current fiscal.

The government currently holds 78.32% stake in Coal India.

The government had already raised over Rs 10,028 crore through stake sale in public sector units, including by way of follow on offer of Bharat-22 ETF, and initial public offering of four PSUs — RITES, IRCON, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders.

The stake sale in Coal India will help the government in achieving its disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore in the current fiscal.

The government had last sold 10% stake in CIL through an OFS in January 2015. It had then mopped up around Rs 23,000 crore.

