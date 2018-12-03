Rupee weakens against US dollar as GDP growth eases

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 8.21%, worst performer among Asian currencies. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Monday as the Indian economy grew at a much slower pace than economist expected last quarter. At 9.33am, the rupee was trading at 70.02 a dollar, down 0.62% from its previous close of 69.58 The currency opened at 69.87 a dollar, touching a high 69.86 and a low 70.03. After recording a growth of 8% in June Quarter, India’s GDP growth eased to 7.1% in the three months ending September -- lower than almost all the estimates in a Bloomberg survey as rate hiked in June and August put a brake on the world’s fastest-expanding economy.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.649%, from its Friday’s close of 7.607%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex Index Index 0.56% or 202.39 points to 36396.69 points in pre-opening trade. Since January, it has gained 6.87%.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 8.21%, worst performer among Asian currencies. while foreign investors have sold $ 4.93 billion and $ 10.22 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean Won 0.678%, China renminbi 0.485%, China offshore 0.409%, Indonesian rupiah 0.379%, Thai Baht 0.360%, Singapore dollar 0.263%, Taiwan dollar 0.215%, Philippine peso 0.166%, Malaysian ringgit 0.153% and Hong Kong dollar 0.031%. However, Japanese yen lost 0.009% .

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.965, down 0.32% from its previous close of 97.272.