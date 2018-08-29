Rupee weakens against US dollar

So far this year, rupee has weakened nearly 9% against US dollar.

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened against the US dollar, tracking the losses from Asian currency markets. At 10:07 am, the rupee was trading at 70.30 a dollar, down from its previous close of 70.11. The currency opened at 70.30 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.895%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.896%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex was flat in early trade. Since January, it has gained 14.84%.

So far this year, rupee has weakened 8.85%, while foreign investors have sold $249.49 million and $7.86 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Other Asian currencies were trading lower. Philippine Peso lost 0.212%, Thai Baht 0.172%, China renminbi 0.169%, Indonesian Rupiah 0.162%, Malaysian Ringgit 0.134%, China Offshore 0.119%, Japanese yen 0.072% and Singapore Dollar 0.007%.

However, South Korean Won gained 0.128, Taiwan dollar 0.068%, Hong Kong Dollar 0.014% and Singapore Dollar 0.007%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.708, down 0.01% from its previous close of 94.72.