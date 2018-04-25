Rupee weakens against US dollar to fresh 13-month low

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.697% from its previous close of 7.686%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened to fresh 13-month low against US dollar as foreigners continued to sell in the local equity and debt amid surge in international crude oil prices and US bond yield.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.57 against US dollar, down 0.29% from its Tuesday’s close of 66.11. The rupee opened at 66.47 and touched a low of 66.58 a dollar—a level last seen on 10 March 2017.

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.697% from its previous close of 7.686%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Since the start of April, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold nearly a combined $2.05 billion in equity and debt market.

Oil rose to the highest since late 2014 amid a flare-up in the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and as US crude stockpiles were seen falling for a second week. US treasury 10-year yields climbed above 3% on Tuesday for the first time in four years.

“The rise in crude oil prices is putting pressure on sources of India’s macro stability—low inflation, and lower current account and fiscal deficits—and weighing on the rupee. Higher oil could spell more depreciation than we had expected,” said Abhishek Gupta economist at Bloomberg.

Benchmark Sensex index rose 0.06% or 20.98 points to 34,637.62 points. Year to date, its up 1%.

So far this year, the rupee has fallen 3.8%, while foreign investors have bought $1.47 billion and sold $1.15 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.16%, Malaysian ringgit 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.11%, China Offshore 0.08%, Thai Baht 0.08%, Japanese yen 0.07% and Taiwan dollar 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 90.844, up 0.09% from its previous close of 90.766.

Bloomberg contributed this story.