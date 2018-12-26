US markets open higher after four session slide

The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.94 points, or 1.05%, to 6,257.86 at the opening bell. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, led by technology and retail shares, after a punishing few sessions left the benchmark S&P 500 on the brink of bear market territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.53 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 21,857.73. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.02 points, or 0.51%, at 2,363.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.94 points, or 1.05%, to 6,257.86 at the opening bell.