Gold prices decline on low demand from jewellers

Globally, gold slipped to $1,238.12 an ounce in New York. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 30 to Rs 32,190 per 10 gram on Saturday due to weak demand from local jewellers. Similarly, silver rates dropped by Rs 200 to Rs 38,400 per kg on sluggish demand from industrial units and coin makers.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities dropped by Rs 30 to Rs 32,190 and Rs 32,040 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold stood steady at Rs 25,000 per 8 gram.

Traders said gold prices fell due to decline in wedding season demand.

Globally, gold slipped to $1,238.12 an ounce in New York, while silver held steady at $14.57 an ounce.

In the domestic market, silver ready declined by Rs 200 to Rs 38,400 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 76 to Rs 38,054 per kg. Besides, silver coins remained unchanged at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed