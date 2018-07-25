Aadhaar OTP facility for e-verification of ITR down temporarily

Filing your ITR is not enough. You need to verify your ITR. Photo: Mint

Due to technical issues, the Aadhaar OTP for e-verification of income-tax return or ITR is unavailable. The Income Tax Department’s e-filing website (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) has posted this message on its website: “Temporarily due to technical issues, Aadhaar OTP for e-verification is unavailable. This will be enabled shortly.” Meanwhile, assessees can use other options to e-verify their ITR, the tax department added. The due date for filing of ITRs for financial year 2017-18 or assessment year 2018-19 is July 31.

The Income Tax Department’s communication also noted that “e-Verification can be done up to 120 days from filing of the ITR so the Aadhaar OTP option can be exercised as soon as it is enabled.”

Filing your income-tax return (ITR) is not enough, you need to verify it too. Otherwise your return will not be processed. You can do the verification either offline or online.

Apart from Aadhaar OTP, the other online methods to e-verify your ITR is through internet banking and demat accounts.

Your can verify your return offline too. Once you file your return, download ITR-V (acknowledgement form), sign it and send it to the Income Tax Department’s Centralized Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru within 120 days from the date of uploading the ITR.

The ITR-V form can be downloaded from your e-filing account. Once the tax department’s Bengaluru processing centre receives it, a confirmation of receipt will be emailed to you.